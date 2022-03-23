International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,671,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

