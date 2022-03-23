Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) Insider Michael Ziff Sells 12,383 Shares

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) insider Michael Ziff sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £19,936.63 ($26,246.22).
Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 160.65 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.90. Town Centre Securities PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 119.47 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.50 ($2.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.33. The firm has a market cap of £84.39 million and a P/E ratio of -149.55.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.18%.
About Town Centre Securities (Get Rating)
Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.
