Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,313 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.21% of Markel worth $35,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $160,447,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Markel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Markel by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,604,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,463.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,273.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,259.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1,469.33.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

