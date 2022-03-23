TheStreet Upgrades Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) to “B-“

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.45. Realogy has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Realogy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

About Realogy (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.