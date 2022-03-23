EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell Sells 4,662 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EOG opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $123.19.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.