Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $579,000 in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,639.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.37 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

