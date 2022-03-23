1,678 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,714,000 after purchasing an additional 766,495 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $303,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,774. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

