Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $53,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,325 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

