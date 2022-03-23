Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 122 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,095 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 42,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

