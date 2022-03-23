PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 12,550.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,637,000 after buying an additional 606,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,424,000 after buying an additional 453,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,112. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

