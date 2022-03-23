PrairieView Partners LLC Buys Shares of 203 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.52 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

