Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $265.86 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The stock has a market cap of $169.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.