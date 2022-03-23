Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Down 7%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) shares were down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 1,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $582.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

