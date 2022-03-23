Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) shares were down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 11,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,228,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Get Porch Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. On average, analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Porch Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,574,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Porch Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 512,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Porch Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,116,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Porch Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,466 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.