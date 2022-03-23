Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.37. Approximately 4,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 397,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $3,486,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 58.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.