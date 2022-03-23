Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

