Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIT. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 206,330 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MIT opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.