Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 14,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QDEL stock opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.60. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QDEL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

