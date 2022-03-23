ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $588.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.37, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $554.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

