Allworth Financial LP Buys 770 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,770 shares of company stock worth $9,925,380. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

ZTS opened at $196.88 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.73 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average of $208.70. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

