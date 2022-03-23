Golden Green Inc. Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

