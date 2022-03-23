26,375 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QS stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $1,071,497.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 749,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,793,123. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

