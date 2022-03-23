Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 77,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 23,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.13. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.