Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Position Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after buying an additional 69,144 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 104,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.