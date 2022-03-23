Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,654,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

RSP opened at $157.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

