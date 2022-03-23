Brokerages Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. Raymond James decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RPT Realty by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

