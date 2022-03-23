FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FREY. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of FREY stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.05.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

