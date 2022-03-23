FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FREY. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of FREY stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.05.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.
About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
