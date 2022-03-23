Allworth Financial LP Has $879,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $226.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.69.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

