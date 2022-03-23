Allworth Financial LP Purchases 34 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $688.74 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $555.50 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $282.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $655.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $750.65.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

