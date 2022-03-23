Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69.
About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.