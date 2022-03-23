Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,102,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 615,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 691.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

