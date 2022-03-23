Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) Trading Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Colliers International Group traded as low as C$27.61 and last traded at C$27.69. Approximately 98,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 80,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.97.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDGI. CIBC raised their target price on Colliers International Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Colliers International Group Company Profile (TSE:BDGI)
