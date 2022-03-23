Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.22 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.37.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

