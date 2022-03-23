Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $444,000 Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,873,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,831,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,790,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,580,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

