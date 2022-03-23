First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $76,000.

FHB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

