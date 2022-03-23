The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

