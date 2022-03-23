Critical Survey: Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) & Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Duolingo alerts:

This table compares Duolingo and Amesite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $250.77 million 14.56 -$60.13 million N/A N/A Amesite $60,000.00 216.72 -$4.17 million N/A N/A

Amesite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duolingo.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo -23.98% -28.90% -14.69% Amesite N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Duolingo and Amesite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 0 3 6 0 2.67 Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duolingo currently has a consensus target price of $138.29, suggesting a potential upside of 46.30%. Given Duolingo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Duolingo is more favorable than Amesite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amesite beats Duolingo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH.

About Amesite (Get Rating)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.