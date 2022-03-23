International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

