Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 52,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,333,917 shares.The stock last traded at $21.21 and had previously closed at $21.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,331,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

