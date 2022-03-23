Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 40,409 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $699.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

