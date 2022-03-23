Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down to $7.06

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.78. Blend Labs shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 16,647 shares trading hands.

BLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,051 shares of company stock worth $67,962.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

