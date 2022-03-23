Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

