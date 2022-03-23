EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.73

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.73 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.32 ($0.37), with a volume of 2823653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.80 ($0.37).

Several analysts have issued reports on ENQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £533.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider John Winterman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,659.29).

About EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

