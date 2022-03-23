Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

