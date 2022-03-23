Callan Capital LLC Invests $273,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

