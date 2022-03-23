Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.99 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.