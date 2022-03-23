J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.21. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

