Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $203,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

