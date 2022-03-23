Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 546,544 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546,544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of NIO worth $29,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NIO by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,304,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIO by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,722,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

