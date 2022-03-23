Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $882,000 Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Stem by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

STEM opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $71,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,950 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STEM. Guggenheim started coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

