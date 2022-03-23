Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,640 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 408.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

